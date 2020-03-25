Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 7,219 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of AerCap worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,472,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,324,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,875,000 after buying an additional 119,994 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 882,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 205,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after acquiring an additional 106,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,367,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,181. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

