Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,671,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,149,326. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.15.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

