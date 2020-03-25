Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 251,945 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 7,634.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251,945 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,263,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,767,000 after buying an additional 218,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,292,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

