Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 950 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,286,000 after buying an additional 46,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after buying an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,829,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,284. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.68, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,204.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,013. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.