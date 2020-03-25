Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of EXACT Sciences worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,432,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 398,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 146,950 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,815,562.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock worth $4,462,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.23. 3,024,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,492. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.60. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.43.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

