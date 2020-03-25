Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $8.92 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.37. 1,166,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,206. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several research firms have commented on AAP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.