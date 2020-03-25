Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.17 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,849 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Targa Resources worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1,968.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 41,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,538,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,825,000 after acquiring an additional 61,018 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Targa Resources from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.18. 6,051,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,782,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

