Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in VMware by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after acquiring an additional 173,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $60,956,000 after acquiring an additional 108,343 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 335,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 243,349 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $29,289,000. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.20. 1,924,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.77.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

