Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Snap-on worth $9,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of SNA traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,140. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average is $157.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,035 shares of company stock worth $3,995,705. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

