Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 209,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 180,172 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $6,893,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after acquiring an additional 467,566 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,987,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. 5,211,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

