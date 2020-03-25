Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Steris worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Steris by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $117.82. 780,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,128. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.89. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

