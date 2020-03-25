Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,877. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

