Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Crown worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Crown by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Crown by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. 1,898,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,704. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.37.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

