Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 159,145 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,266,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,078,000 after purchasing an additional 849,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,604 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 119,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,127,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,217,000 after buying an additional 2,605,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 4,842,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,583. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

