Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,217 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,477,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,051,000 after buying an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 528,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 453,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.90 and its 200-day moving average is $265.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

