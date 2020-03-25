Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 35,195 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 991,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vereit worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,049 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $2,970,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VER traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. 24,195,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,108,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

