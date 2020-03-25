Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 63,826 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,431,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 63,826 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Microsoft worth $1,171,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $640,333,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.92. The company had a trading volume of 75,541,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,221,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,166.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average is $153.81. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.13.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

