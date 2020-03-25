Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Aramark worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE ARMK traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,832,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. Aramark has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

In other Aramark news, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.