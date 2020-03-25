Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.95. 3,979,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

