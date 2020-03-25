Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,624 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after acquiring an additional 55,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $65.55 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.09.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

