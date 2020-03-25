Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,640 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,247,000 after purchasing an additional 36,071 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,712.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total value of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 in the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HII traded up $12.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.44. 509,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

