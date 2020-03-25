Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,595 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of CF Industries worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,676 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CF Industries by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after purchasing an additional 769,471 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 277,721 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on CF Industries from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. 4,271,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,564. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.