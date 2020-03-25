Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 924 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $6.63 on Wednesday, reaching $165.00. The stock had a trading volume of 924,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,861. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,877.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.87.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

