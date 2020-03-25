Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466,385 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,785 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MFG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 809,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFG. ValuEngine cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

