MMOCoin (MMO) Market Cap Hits $148,944.47

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $148,944.47 and $3,474.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00070128 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 111,027,519 coins and its circulating supply is 62,075,366 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

