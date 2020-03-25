Moin (MOIN) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Moin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Moin has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moin has a market capitalization of $47,060.71 and $243.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002044 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,062,358 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

