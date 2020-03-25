Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,863.57 ($24.51).

A number of research firms recently commented on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mondi to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of MNDI stock traded up GBX 63 ($0.83) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,326 ($17.44). The company had a trading volume of 1,829,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,544.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,617.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,449.50 ($19.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,519.21 ($33.14).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a €0.56 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total value of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

