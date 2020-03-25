MonetaryUnit Trading 42.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $635,826.37 and $2,936.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016602 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003681 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003407 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 185,857,807 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

