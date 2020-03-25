Monkey Project One Day Volume Reaches $94.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $254,847.81 and $94.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 9,651,668 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

