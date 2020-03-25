Monolith Market Capitalization Reaches $3.73 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Monolith has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $27,541.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00051127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.74 or 0.04168685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012750 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.