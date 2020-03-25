Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €14.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

SZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.34 ($19.00).

Shares of Salzgitter stock traded up €0.80 ($0.93) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.70 ($13.60). The stock had a trading volume of 600,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.50. The stock has a market cap of $503.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a 12 month high of €31.51 ($36.64).

Salzgitter

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

