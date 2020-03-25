Morgan Stanley Boosts Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target to $25.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WORK. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Get Slack alerts:

NYSE WORK traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $25.88. 14,638,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,671,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,237.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,146,786 shares of company stock worth $24,537,486.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.