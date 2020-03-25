Morgan Stanley Cuts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $78.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

CDW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.91. 1,746,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,939,000 after buying an additional 161,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $845,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,180 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,959,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

