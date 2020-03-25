Morgan Stanley Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $602.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $875.00 to $602.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $852.88.

NYSE:CMG traded down $14.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $649.48. 943,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $768.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $807.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $217,798,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

