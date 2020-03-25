Morgan Stanley Cuts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $12.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Domo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Domo by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Domo by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Domo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

