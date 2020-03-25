Morgan Stanley Cuts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $16.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

HP stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,110,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073,708. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in HP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 12.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

