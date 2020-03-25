Morgan Stanley Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $30.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $5.15 on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 2,896,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,264. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,240,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,484,818. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

