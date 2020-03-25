Morgan Stanley Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $33.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 1,341,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,814. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 734.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

