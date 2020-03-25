Morgan Stanley Cuts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $70.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRNS. William Blair assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Varonis Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Varonis Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. 508,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,148. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza purchased 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.