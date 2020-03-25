Morgan Stanley Increases Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $105.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.12.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.11. 14,706,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,265,215. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,726.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $1,400,860.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,298 shares of company stock valued at $81,043,730.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

