Morgan Stanley Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $88.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.44.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. 1,344,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.38. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

