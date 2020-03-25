Morgan Stanley Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $62.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

FIVN traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.86. 1,464,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,593. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $618,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,447.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $802,653.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,254.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,056 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

