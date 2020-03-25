Morgan Stanley Lowers IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $55.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s current price.

INFO has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

INFO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $58.20. 4,514,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,705,000 after acquiring an additional 239,314 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,726,000 after acquiring an additional 981,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,870,000 after acquiring an additional 654,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

