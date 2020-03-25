Morgan Stanley Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $375.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $366.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.64.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $308.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.15. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.