Morgan Stanley Trims Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price to $43.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. First Analysis raised Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.92.

CHGG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.03. 2,477,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Chegg has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,942,466.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $3,467,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,248 shares of company stock worth $22,436,654 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

