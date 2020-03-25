Morgan Stanley Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $364.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $388.00 to $364.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.11.

DPZ traded down $22.11 on Wednesday, hitting $321.45. The company had a trading volume of 962,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,620. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.26. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $381.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

