Morgan Stanley Trims Glencore (LON:GLEN) Target Price to GBX 240

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Glencore to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 246.33 ($3.24).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a PE ratio of -42.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.57. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

