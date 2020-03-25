Morgan Stanley Trims LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price to $48.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. The stock had a trading volume of 861,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

