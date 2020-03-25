Morgan Stanley Trims Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Target Price to $133.00

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nice to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.42.

NICE stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 377,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nice has a twelve month low of $110.59 and a twelve month high of $183.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.54.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nice will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nice by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Nice in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nice by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

