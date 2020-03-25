Morgan Stanley Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $56.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,309,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

